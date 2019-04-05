Don Quixote – Royal Ballet

Broadcast from London’s Covent Garden, the Royal Opera House presents Don Quixote, the famous ballet in three acts, choreographed by Carlos Acosta. The adventures of Cervantes’ bumbling knight, Don Quixote, have been the inspiration for countless ballets, of which Marius Petipa’s is one of the best loved, featuring Ludwig Minkus’ score. This exuberant production combines all the elements of the greatest classical ballets, bursting with emotion, drama and vivid characters. The principal guest artist of the Royal Ballet, Carlos Acosta, has danced the virtuoso role of Basilio many times, and brings that experience to his unique and vibrant vision of the story. Tim Hatley’s set design provides a modern twist to a traditional directing. Conducted by: Martin Yates.

Cervantes’s story of the bumbling knight. Don Quixote has inspired countless artistic interpretations. Marius Petipa choreographed this sparkling ballet about the encounters of the man from La Mancha and his faithful squire Sancho Panza. At its heart are virtuoso roles for the lovers Basilio and Kitri.

Carlos Acosta chose this joyful classic for his first production for The Royal Ballet. His vibrant staging brings together the whole Company in such roles as exuberant villagers, passionate gypsies and even fantasy flowers. The story follows Don Quixote’s picaresque journey to do deeds in honour of his imaginary noble lady, Dulcinea. Sunny, charming, funny and touching – Don Quixote is a ballet as full of uplifting emotion as it is of astonishing ballet technique.

Duration: 165’

Rialto Theatre, Limassol

07 APR 2019 SUNDAY, 6:00 PM

Tickets: €15 / 10

Dance Programme. With the support of: Phileleftheros

Media sponsors: Russian Wave Radio, Vestnik Kipra