A chic fine dinning restaurant and a trendy chill out lounge, Domus offers you its authentic international style cuisine and friendly first class service.

At Domus Lounge Bar & Restaurant the goal is the highest possible level of customer satisfaction, tantalizing all the senses and to top it all up make everyone feel at home every time they come as the ‘Domus’ name implies.

Apart from our restaurant now people have the chance to taste our cuisine in our bar from a different type of menu with interesting bar food which is renewed on a weekly basis. The new bar offers a wide array of alcoholic drinks, cocktails and an extensive wine list. To accompany all this Domus signature music is played at all times but with a bit more upbeat tunes… Once more Domus is shows that originality can be paired with quality!

Domus Lounge Bar & Restaurant has enhanced its original concept by renewing the ground floor bar into an innovative space suitable for many different tastes, reasons, days and hours of the day.

5 Korae Street

Nicosia, Cyprus 1016

Call 22 433722