Doctors in Boston optimistic about little Antonis’ therapy

Doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital in the US where Antonis, the child suffering from the rare degenerative disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1, had undergone a new gene therapy, are satisfied with his response to the treatment.

Antonis’ mother said that her son is feeling well and expresses her gratitude to the people of Cyprus for all their love, prayers and wishes in yesterday’s post on Facebook.

Antonis is the first patient in Cyprus who received ZOLGENSMA – the only medication existing for this disease. The treatment was administered intravenously only once and aims at steady correction of the disease-causing gene damage. The therapy is fully financed by the Republic of Cyprus.