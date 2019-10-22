Menu
Local

Doctors face expulsion from Gesy for abusing system

October 22, 2019 at 7:04pm
Edited by

A number of doctors will soon be expelled from the fledgling General Health System for abusing the system, deputy director of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) Andreas Papaconstantinou said on Tuesday.

Talking to Radio Active, Papaconstantinou also said that there is a plethora of reasons behind excessive use of services. But he said the medical world and the doctors association want ‘heads to roll’ where doctors abuse the system.

Some cases are already under investigation, specifically of doctors for whom the number of complaints has risen to double-digits, he added. There is also additional information that has not been examined yet.

He explained that doctors under investigation are aware they are being reviewed and will be asked to provide an explanation. Those doing their job properly have nothing to fear, he said.

Information is gathered from both patients and fellow doctors since they are the first to suffer from the system being abused, he said.

It is also essential for patients to be educated on the proper use of health services, since excessive use will only lead to negative results, he added.

 

Read more:

GESY doctors’ wages still under discussion

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
October 22, 2019

Foreign Minister says Green Line regulation is being revisited

Annie Charalambous
Local
October 22, 2019

MEPs support Cyprus, appear divided over Brexit during EP debate

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 22, 2019

Inability to solve Cyprus problem among Juncker’s disappointments

Bouli Hadjioannou