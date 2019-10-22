Doctors face expulsion from Gesy for abusing system

A number of doctors will soon be expelled from the fledgling General Health System for abusing the system, deputy director of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) Andreas Papaconstantinou said on Tuesday.

Talking to Radio Active, Papaconstantinou also said that there is a plethora of reasons behind excessive use of services. But he said the medical world and the doctors association want ‘heads to roll’ where doctors abuse the system.

Some cases are already under investigation, specifically of doctors for whom the number of complaints has risen to double-digits, he added. There is also additional information that has not been examined yet.

He explained that doctors under investigation are aware they are being reviewed and will be asked to provide an explanation. Those doing their job properly have nothing to fear, he said.

Information is gathered from both patients and fellow doctors since they are the first to suffer from the system being abused, he said.

It is also essential for patients to be educated on the proper use of health services, since excessive use will only lead to negative results, he added.

Read more: