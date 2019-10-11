Doctor fined €14,000 for revealing personal data of patient on Instagram

The Commissioner for Personal Data Protection has fined a doctor €14,000 after upholding a complaint that he had made a patient’s sensitive personal data public on Instagram.

An announcement from the Commissioner Eleni Loizidou Nicolaidou said that a woman had filed a complaint that her personal data had been publicised without her prior permission.

It said that after an investigation into the complaint, the office found that the publication did not comply with the purpose for which she had given permission because full details of her identity had been made public.