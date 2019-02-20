Police probing possible rape of 5 month old baby girl; father arrested

A five month baby girl has been hospitalised at Nicosia’s Makarios Hospital after apparently being raped, allegedly by her father, reports said on Wednesday.

State doctor Efthymios Tsvitanides told CyBC TV that the crime was committed on Tuesday and reported by the baby’s mother.

The baby is out of danger and remains in hospital, he said. The family is from Africa, he added.

The father has been arrested and appeared before court where he was remanded in custody for five days.

The case is unprecedented in Cyprus and has left public opinion reeling.

The doctor spoke of a tragedy. “I have never seen anything like it in all my years of practice,” he told CyBC.

He said that doctors alerted both social services and police.

State pathologist Eleni Antoniou who examined the baby confirmed a ruptured hymen.

MP Stella Kyriakidou said it was important to protect the infant, adding that emphasis should not be given to the family’s nationality as such cases could occur irrespective of nationality.