Experience the beauty of the underwater world for a good cause! On the 9th of June we Dive 4 P.A.W.S.!

Do you want to try scuba diving for the first time or are you a qualified diver? Happy Divers Diving Centre is offering dive trips and introduction dives in aid of P.A.W.S – Protecting Animals Without Shelter.

Introduction Dive – 40 euros (normal price 65 euros) – For new or unqualified divers

Dive Trips (The Caves or Green Bay) – 15 euros (normal price 35 euros) – For qualified divers only (upon presentation of your certification card).

All prices include complete dive gear and equipment.

All profits will be given to P.A.W.S.

Book your dive now by calling 99543367.

9th of June

Time: 9:00 – 15:00