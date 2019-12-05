Disy’s three new deputies officially declared

Savia Orphanidou, Xenia Constantinou and Michalis Sophocleous were declared on Thursday as members of the House of Representatives following the resignations of Stella Kyriakides, Solonas Kassinis and Nicos Nouris.

The three Nicosia district MPs are members of the ruling Democratic Rally (Disy) party. They were declared MPs by Nicosia District Returning Officer Andreas Hadjipakkos during a ceremony that took place at the Nicosia District Administration Office, in the presence of the part’s president and vice president Averof Neofytou and Nicos Tornaritis, who is also the party’s parliamentary spokesman, as well as members of their families and friends.

In statements after the ceremony, Orphanidou, Constantinou and Sophocleous assured that they will work tirelessly with modesty and with all due seriousness to the citizens’ benefit, taking into consideration their concerns and expectations.

The Democratic Rally parliamentary group that met on Wednesday decided about the parliamentary committees in which the three new MPs will participate.

Orphanidou will participate in the Committee on Trade, Energy and Industry, the Committee on Health and the Committee on the Environment. As she said, as an economist she will also seek to participate in the Financial Affairs Committee. Constantinou will participate in the Interior Committee, the Committee on Human Rights and the Committee on Institutions. Sophocleous will participate in the Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Committee on Trade, Energy and Industry and the Committee on Institutions.

The first DISY runner-up in Nicosia district was Prodromos Prodromou who was appointed during the recent reshuffle as Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and chose not to take up his seat.

In her statements to the media, Orphanidou said that “it is very important for us to be in contact with the citizens on a daily basis, with a view to listen to their problems and try to improve things.”

On her part Constantinou said that her first priority is “to work for the sake of the country and a better future for our children.”

Sophocleous noted that he will do his utmost to meet the expectations of the citizens and give voice to the productive forces of the country and the young people.

