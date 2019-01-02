Melini village, is located in the Larnaka district of Cyprus. The beautiful village it is found between Ora and Eptagonia and you can drive there either from Limassol or Larnaka. The route from Limassol is very beautiful and relaxing passing through the villages of Parekklisia, Kellaki and Eptagonia. Once you take the Parekklisia exit from Limassol – Larnaka highway, it only takes 18 minutes to get to your destination. The old church of the village is also offered for religious ceremonies and it is dedicated to Panagia Eleousa. It is a small, stone built church and has a wooden roof with tiles. Τhe visitors / guests can walk through the narrow and steep alleys of the village, admiring the traditional architecture of the houses and their colorful gardens.

Photo by www.karinaleonenko.com