Located in the Pafos (Paphos) region, the picturesque village of Ineia sits on the mountainous area of Laona and affords stunning views across the Akamas Peninsula. Just 30 km north of Pafos, Ineia can be reached by following either the B7 route and then the E711, or taking the E709 and then the F708.
The village originally takes its name from the word ‘inos’ – which was the word used by the Ancient Greeks for ‘wine’ – whilst its old-fashioned signs introduce it as ‘Oinia’, with the spelling of the village gradually changed to its current form over time.
Nestled among vineyards,Ineia is one of the wine-grape growers of the area, and is included along the Laona-Akamas wine route.
The village is also famous for its traditional handicraft of basket weaving, which is still practised in the original way. The baskets and other woven items are exhibited in a museum, whilst the breathtaking beauty of the area in general makes it popular for walks and photography, and is an inspiration for many artists.
