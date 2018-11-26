Erimi is a village lying partly in the Limassol District of Cyprus and partly in the British Overseas Territory of Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

The village is small and quaint. Visitors will be amazed at the scenery and the archelogical sites that exist.

The history of the village dates back to the Medieval times as found in the churches built of Saint George and Saint Mary. The two churches date back to the Medieval times as witnessed by the construction and items found in the churches.

Cyprus Wine Museum

The Cyprus Wine Museum (Οινομουσείο) is situated in Erimi village at the crossroads of the wine routes leading to the mountains and on the old road between Limassol and Paphos.

The Cyprus Wine Museum, using traditional and contemporary methods presents a journey through centuries of Cyprus wine history. Ancient jars and vases, medieval drinking vessels, the private collection of Anastasia Guy, old documents and instruments illustrate how wine was produced, stored and enjoyed in the past. Photographic backdrops and audiovisual equipment bring all aspects of wine making to life, from cultivation to production.

Close to Erimi is the village of Kolossi, which is where one can find the castle of Kolossi.