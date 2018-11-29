Chandria (Greek: Χανδριά) is a village in Cyprus in the Limassol administrative district and belongs to the Pitsilia group of villages. At an elevation of 1,275 m (4,180 ft), it is the second highest village in Cyprus after Prodromos.
The village today attracts some agrotourism and a lot of the old houses have been restored with assistance from the government. The local restaurants are famous for their traditional local sweet “loukoumades”. The visitor can sit and enjoy the Cypriot coffee at the lovely coffee shop at the centre of the village.
Visitors can also visit the Byzantine church of Archangel Michael (St. Michael).