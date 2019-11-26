Discover magical world of Cyprus wines

The last weekend of November (30/11-01/12), Argyrides, Vlassides, Zambartas, Kyperounda and Tsiakkas wineries will open their doors to you. Visit the wineries and indulge in the magical world of wine. You will have the opportunity to go on a guided tour of the wineries and vineyards for free, discover the process of winemaking, and taste high-quality Cypriot wine (11:00-16:30).

Following the “road trip” big success of May 2019, the wineries invite you to discover the flavour composition of the wine. This year each winery will have a station of 6 bottles with wine aromas waiting for you to discover them.

-Find correctly 12 aromas out of the 30 available to enter the draw for 1 older vintage bottle from each winery.

-The best nose with the greater number of correct aromas wins a free course of the WSET level one course.

Tsiakkas Winery on the day will be offering the following:

-There will be winery tours organized on 11:30, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30 and 16:00 on each day.

-The “Modern Kitchen Group” food truck will be there selling their pizzas.

-Magnum Bottles Tasting

-Wine tasting of new and experimental wines

-Narration of old tales from Skevi Tsiakka

-Instagram photo competition with the #tsiakkaswinery (make sure you set your photos to public sharing)

Other participating wineries:

-Kyperounda Winery

-Zambartas Winery

-Argyrides Winery

-Vlassides Winery

-Tsiakkas Winery

It is advisable to register online or call the organisers.

Facebook page

Tel: 25 991080

Web-site