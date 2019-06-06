Dionysis Savvopoulos and Friends

The “Theotokos” Foundation completes this year 50 years of life, action and support to our fellow human beings and presents a great concert led by Dionysis Savvopoulos and his distinguished friends, Lavrentis Macheritsas, Pantelis Thalassinos, Katerina Polemi and Froso Stylianou , ocal Ensemble “Diastasis” and the Mesa Geitonia Philharmonic.
Venue:
Lemesos Municipal Gardens Theater
Lord Byron Street
Lemesos 3105, Cyprus
Phone: +357 25 343 341
Tickets: €30 / €25 / €20
https://shop.tickethour.com
Information: +357 25 878 744 & 7777 7040
Saturday, June 22, 2019, 21:00 – 23:00