Nicosia

Dinosaurs of the Ocean

Three years after the impressive “Living Dinosaurs” exhibition, dinosaurs return to Cyprus. This time in a different version get to know and hear the “Dinosaurs of the Ocean”.

Get ready for a deep-sea adventure like no other!

‘Dinosaurs of the Ocean’ is an interactive, both educational and entertaining exhibition. Fifteen different species of life-size animatronic exhibits are being hosted, with life-like movements, colours, textures and sounds, delivering unique “real life” encounters with these massive sea reptiles and many fun and engaging activities.

Kratiki Ekthesi, Nicosia

January 26 – April 7

Entrance: €10

http://www.dinoscy.com/

