Three years after the impressive “Living Dinosaurs” exhibition, dinosaurs return to Cyprus. This time in a different version get to know and hear the “Dinosaurs of the Ocean”.
Get ready for a deep-sea adventure like no other!
‘Dinosaurs of the Ocean’ is an interactive, both educational and entertaining exhibition. Fifteen different species of life-size animatronic exhibits are being hosted, with life-like movements, colours, textures and sounds, delivering unique “real life” encounters with these massive sea reptiles and many fun and engaging activities.
Kratiki Ekthesi, Nicosia
January 26 – April 7
Entrance: €10