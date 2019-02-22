The salads and sandwiches by Dino Costis went down in history while he was at Dino Art Café, and same goes for the divine Death by Chocolate. But now, at a new location under a new name, and new philosophy, Dino Bistro Café is entering a new era.
The menu has evolved with an emphasis on technique as well as serving delicious food based on different styles of cuisine.
The homemade burger (spitiko) is an absolute hit but we also recommend the chicken cooked with herbs from the Middle East. And if you like salmon, definitely try it with teriyaki sauce. Bread is a nice touch also, one of Dino’s recipes. The menu would be incomplete without the wonderful and hearty salads or gourmet sandwiches. And you can seal the deal before you leave with tiramisu or cheesecake in a cup.
From 7am, Dino Bistro Café is also serving breakfast, such as croissants, brioche, Danish pastries made at the bistro and accompanied with wonderful jam. Monday – Sunday, 9am – 12 midnight.
137 Gladstonos Street, Limassol, 25 762 030.