Despotiki Lake (Akrotiri): A secret oasis in Limassol

It is considered a jewellery of Akrotiri Peninsula and Limassol District. It is located at the Farm of Agios Nikolas in a green and beautiful land of 10,000 Km2.

Thousands of migratory birds find shelter here every year. If you are lucky you will also get to see some and ducks and swans.

It is an artificial lake which was created in 1960, same year of the creation of Cyprus Republic for

for irrigation purposes in the area. Some of the water of Dam Kouris ends up here. The lake is 10 metres deep and it is at a very short distance from the Monastery of Agios Nikolas.

Hundreds of visitors are exploring the lake and its flora and fauna every year.

Photos by Kostas Papasavva