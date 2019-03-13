Deputy tourism minister sees Russian tourist arrivals at same levels as 2018

Russian visitors are expected to boost Cyprus’ tourist industry this summer, deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios told CNA on Wednesday.

Perdios is currently in Moscow holding meetings in the framework of the Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition.

He said the number of visitors from Russia this year is expected to be similar to those of last year at some 800,000, giving the sector a welcome boost given less rosy indications from Germany and the UK.

Russian tour operators seem to be ready to invest, to a smaller extent, in winter tourist programmes, he added. They have also started to represent other Russian speaking countries such as Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as Baltic countries.

As regards the British market, the tourism sector is waiting on developments on Brexit as among other it relates to the exchange rate for the sterling.

This will be a difficult year, he added, noting however that we should focus on the opportunities.

Perdios also said that Cyprus should seek to attract tourists from other markets as well, and not only from traditional markets as the UK.