Deputy Tourism Minister commits to promoting sustainable tourism growth

Cypriot Deputy Minister for Tourism, Savvas Perdios said his Ministry’s main target is to put tourism growth on a sustainable footing.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the annual exhibition “Taxidi 2019,” the main event for Cyprus tourism operations, attracting the participation by businesses and organizations coming from the tourism industry.

Our Ministry’s ultimate goal is the sustainable growth and the increase of tourist sector`s share to Cyprus’ GDP in a way that would positively affect the economy, he said.

Perdios also said that in the coming days, the Ministry will present its holistic action plan until 2030, adding that an environmental study will be carried out to ensure these actions will be implemented.

He also referred to his recent contacts with tourist operators of China, the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, noting that the preconditions for the upgrading of tourist ties with these regions are in place.

On his part Vasilis Stamataris, President of the Cyprus Travel Agents Association (ACTA) recalled that 2018 data concerning tourist arrivals and revenue were the highest ever recorded in Cyprus, adding that estimates at this time show that 2019 “will be a challenged year, although, we will try to manage to maintain the same figures as those of 2018 and 2017.”

“We have done so much over these years, and our goal now is to stay at the numbers we have reached,” he said.

Tourist arrivals reached 3.93 million in 2018 marking the highest figure ever recorded in Cyprus.

Noting the uncertainty associated with the English market due to Brexit, Stamataris said “we continue our efforts to expand in other new markets mainly in Central Europe, Scandinavia and some in the Middle East.”

Ioannis Goulios, Deputy General Secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organization said on his part, described 2018 as a very special year for both Greece and Cyprus concerning the performance in tourism.

2018 was the best year ever recorded in the history of Greek tourism he said.

The exhibition will remain open until May 5.

(Cyprus News Agency)