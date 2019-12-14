Deputy Ministry for Tourism to take part in 17 tourism events abroad in January

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry for Tourism announced it will participate in 17 tourism exhibitions and events abroad, as part of its mandate to promote Cyprus’ tourist product.
The Deputy Ministry posted on its website updated data on the coming exhibitions, to be attended by Cypriot delegations.
11/01/2020 – 12/01/2020 The Wedding Journal Show, Dublin, Ireland
11/01/2020 – 19/01/2020 CMT, Stuttgart, Germany
15/01/2020 – 19/01/2020 InterDive, Frankfurt, Germany
15/01/2020 – 19/01/2020 Matka, Helsinki, Finland
16/01/2020 – 19/01/2020 Vakantiebeurs, Utrecht, The Netherlands
16/01/2020 – 19/01/2020 Destinations, Manchester, UK
16/01/2020 – 19/01/2020 Ferienmesse, Wien, Austria
17/01/2020 – 19/01/2020 Grenzenlos St. Gallen Switzerland
17/01/2020 – 19/01/2020 Holiday World Show, Belfast, UK
17/01/2020 – 19/01/2020 Tourissima Lille, France
22/01/2020 – 26/01/2020 FITUR, Madrid, Spain
23/01/2020 – 26/01/2020 Ferienmesse, Bern, Switzerland
23/01/2020 – 26/01/2020 ITF Slovakiatour, Bratislava, Slovakia
24/01/2020 – 26/01/2020 Adventur, Vilnius, Lithuania
24/01/2020 – 26/01/2020 Holiday World Show, Dublin, Ireland
30/01/2020 – 02/02/2020 Destinations London, UK
30/01/2020 – 02/02/2020 FESPO, Zurich, Switzerland
31/01/2020 – 02/02/2020 Balttour, Riga, Latvia
31/01/2020 – 02/02/2020 Festivitas, Mulhouse, France
In a circular to tourism businesses, associations and other tourist stakeholders, the Ministry said it will take part in approximately 90 exhibitions across the globe in the coming year.