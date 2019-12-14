Menu
Deputy Ministry for Tourism to take part in 17 tourism events abroad in January

December 15, 2019 at 6:04pm
Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry for Tourism announced it will participate in 17 tourism exhibitions and events abroad, as part of its mandate to promote Cyprus’ tourist product.

The Deputy Ministry posted on its website updated data on the coming exhibitions, to be attended by Cypriot delegations.

11/01/2020 – 12/01/2020  The Wedding Journal Show, Dublin, Ireland
11/01/2020 – 19/01/2020  CMT, Stuttgart, Germany
15/01/2020 – 19/01/2020  InterDive, Frankfurt, Germany
15/01/2020 – 19/01/2020  Matka, Helsinki, Finland
16/01/2020 – 19/01/2020  Vakantiebeurs, Utrecht, The Netherlands
16/01/2020 – 19/01/2020  Destinations, Manchester, UK
16/01/2020 – 19/01/2020  Ferienmesse, Wien, Austria
17/01/2020 – 19/01/2020  Grenzenlos St. Gallen Switzerland
17/01/2020 – 19/01/2020  Holiday World Show, Belfast, UK
17/01/2020 – 19/01/2020  Tourissima Lille, France
22/01/2020 – 26/01/2020  FITUR, Madrid, Spain
23/01/2020 – 26/01/2020  Ferienmesse, Bern, Switzerland
23/01/2020 – 26/01/2020  ITF Slovakiatour, Bratislava, Slovakia
24/01/2020 – 26/01/2020  Adventur, Vilnius, Lithuania
24/01/2020 – 26/01/2020  Holiday World Show, Dublin, Ireland
30/01/2020 – 02/02/2020  Destinations London, UK
30/01/2020 – 02/02/2020  FESPO, Zurich, Switzerland
31/01/2020 – 02/02/2020  Balttour, Riga, Latvia
31/01/2020 – 02/02/2020  Festivitas, Mulhouse, France

In a circular to tourism businesses, associations and other tourist stakeholders, the Ministry said it will take part in approximately 90 exhibitions across the globe in the coming year.

