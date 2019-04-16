Deputy Minister for Shipping upbeat over Cyprus shipping’s future

Cyprus Deputy Minister for Shipping Natassa Pilides said she is optimistic over the Cyprus’ shipping future, outlining the results of the Deputy Ministry’s efforts to attract new shipping companies as very good.

Speaking to CNA in the sidelines of the 3rd Marine Money Cyprus Forum, Pilides said the Ministry is holding targeted meetings aiming at attracting shipping companies to the island.

She referred to her meetings in Singapore last week, noting that companies have expressed initial interest while others have registered companies in Cyprus or are in the process of registering ships in the Cypriot registry.

Pilides added that within the next two months officials from the Deputy Ministry will travel to China, Norway, the United Kingdom and Germany.

“The specific missions are not only for participating in conferences but for targeted meetings with current or prospective customers, a practice which has yielded very good results so far,” she added.

She stated that Cyprus combines excellent manpower at a sensible operations cost, wages along with the tonnage taxation system and the simple and rational legal framework.

Pilides added that that the fact that other destinations become ever more expensive and human resources become harder to find is advantageous for Cyprus, highlighting the importance of further developing education in the shipping and maritime sectors.

Addressing the conference, Pilides referred to the Deputy Ministry’s strategy to maintain and further strengthen the shipping sector’s competitiveness “with measures which have already yielded results and we believe they will further continue to do so.”

