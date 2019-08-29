Menu
Deposits rise to the highest level in 10 months, loans fall to a new low in July 2019

August 29, 2019 at 10:43am
Deposits in Cyprus Banks rose in July 2019 to the highest level of the last 10 months, while overall loans fell to a new low, according to data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus on Wednesday.

Total deposits in July 2019 recorded a net increase of €201.9 million, compared with a net increase of €46 million in June 2019. The annual growth rate reached 2.1%, compared with 3.3% in June 2019.

The outstanding amount of deposits reached €48.5 billion in July 2019.

Total loans in July 2019 exhibited a net decrease of €3.9 million, compared with a net increase of €128.9 million in June 2019. The annual growth rate stood at -2.2%, compared with -2.3% in June 2019.

The outstanding amount of total loans reached €34.1 billion in July 2019.

(Cyprus News Agency)

