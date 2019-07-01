Menu
Economy

Deposits record annual increase of 1.7% in May

July 1, 2019 at 3:33pm
Deposits in monetary credit institutions recorded an increase of 1.7% on an annual basis, data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus, on Monday, show. At the same time loans recorded an annual rate of change of -2.1%.

In particular, according to a Central Bank press release, total deposits in May 2019 recorded a net increase of €688.3 million compared to a net increase of €236.9 in April 2019.

The annual rate of change came to 1.7%, compared to 0.6% in April 2019, the press release adds.

Deposits in May 2019 came to €48.4 billion.

According to the Central Bank’s data, total loans in May recorded a net increase of €37.8 million, compared with a net drop of €206.4 million in April 2018.

It is noted that the annual rate of change reached -2.1%, compared to -2.3% in April 2018.

Outstanding loans in May 2019 came to €38 billion.

(Cyprus News Agency)

