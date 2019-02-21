Demand to scrap exam fees for needy pupils

The Cyprus Pupils Coordinating Committee (PSEM) sent a letter to the Education Minister requesting the scrapping of exam fees for pupils in need.
Currently, each pupil has to pay €25 for each lesson she or he will be tested on.
In its letter, PSEM said that it is very difficult for parents needy pupils to pay 100-125 euro so that their children can participate in the exams.
“Statements about economic development should resonate with families in need,” PSEM said, criticizing the government.
Read more:
Pupils protest outside Education Ministry over winter semester exams (pictures+videos)