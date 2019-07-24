Deliberations over UNFICYP resolution conclude in New York

Deliberations among the members of the UN Security Council on the resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Forces in Cyprus (UNFICYP) were concluded late on Tuesday evening at the UN headquarters in New York.

The text is now in a tacit acceptance procedure. If no disagreement arises by this evening, the draft resolution will be tabled for adoption in an open meeting, possibly on Thursday.

Cyprus’ diplomatic efforts focused on references in two paragraphs. Diplomatic sources said the amendments made constitute a significant improvement and there are no misinterpretations.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

The United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the Security Council.

(Cyprus News Agency)