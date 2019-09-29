Defence Ministers of Greece and Serbia at military parade marking Cyprus Independence Day

Greece`s National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Serbia’s Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin will be present at the annual military parade on October 1, which marks Cyprus Independence Day.
In the context of the celebrations of the 59th anniversary from the declaration of Independence of the Republic of Cyprus, the annual military parade of infantry and vehicle regiments will take place on Tuesday at 1100 hours local time (0800 GMT), in Strovolos, a Defence Ministry press release says.
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will be officially received at the parade’s site, the flag will be raised, the national athem will be played and there will be a 21-gun salute welcome before the parade begins.
Panagiotopoulos and Vulin will be present at the parade, the press release concludes.
(Cyprus News Agency)