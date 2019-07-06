Menu
Defence minister: No link between Turkish sub and Turkey’s drilling ships

July 6, 2019 at 2:46pm
Defence Minister Savvas Angelides said on Saturday that the arrival of a Turkish submarine in Turkish-occupied Kyrenia was not linked with the two drilling ships Fatih and Yiavuz.

His comments came a day after Turkish media published photos of the submarine in Kyrenia and said it was protecting Turkey’s two drilling ships and the seismological survey ship Barbaros in the east Mediterranean.

But Angelides said this was not the case, noting that Turkish submarines had visited the Turkish-held north 11 times since February, 2018.

