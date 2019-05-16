Defence argues for mitigation of sentence in baby death

The defence lawyer for a father who has pleaded guilty to manslaughter said the death of his three month old son was unintentional and that the defendant deeply regretted it, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

Valentina Charalambous was arguing in mitigation of the sentence. The Paphos Criminal Court will deliver its sentence on Tuesday.

The 29 year old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The mother had also initially faced charges in the same case but these were later dropped.

The defence lawyer said that the father deeply regretted the death of the child, that he had lived in Cyprus for 12 years and had a clean record and that there was no premeditation.

The baby died in February 2018 in hospital where it was taken in critical condition. The father had originally said the baby fell from a couch but pathologists who carried out a post-mortem examination said the injuries were not compatible with a fall from 70 cm but indicated a fall from a greater height.

The father then changed his statement and said he had dropped the baby as he was walking down the metal staircase at home but had been afraid to tell authorities because he feared authorities would take away custody of his children.

The defendant remains in custody at Nicosia Central Prison.

