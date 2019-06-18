Menu
Occupied Varosha to ‘reopen’, Daily Sabah reports

June 18, 2019 at 9:10pm

There are unconfirmed reports that Turkish occupied north Cyprus has decided to reopen the city of Varosha for settlement.

The sudden development was reported by Turkish Daily Sabah.

“The Council of Ministers will evaluate the conditions for action in Varosha, which is legally a military zone in the TRNC,” “deputy prime minister” and “foreign minister” Kudret Özersay said, according to the newspaper.

According to Demiroren News Agency, the occupied north will coordinate its actions with Ankara, adding that a team of experts will visit Varosha to make a list of movable and immovable property in the city.

Varosha, the southern quarter of Famagusta has been abandoned since 1974 and remains under Turkish occupation. Entry to the public is forbidden.

Before it was one of the most important tourism centres of Cyprus.

