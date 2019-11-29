DearYianisThisChristmas…

Christmas is all about love, family and friends, and that this why the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation,’ has taken the initiative to ‘play’ Father Christmas and give people who live abroad and would otherwise not be able to spend the festive days with their families in Cyprus the opportunity to do so.

To help make this wish a reality, the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’ invites children and young people aged up to 18 to find the foundation’s page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YCFoundationCy/ and follow the instructions for a chance to have relatives currently in another European country join them for a family reunion this Christmas courtesy of the foundation which undertakes to cover return tickets.

The initiative is for up to two close family members of the person participating. There will be a total of five winning participations. Entries must be submitted by December 3.

The ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’ and its founder Yianis Christodoulou have already supported and assisted various projects in Cyprus aiming to contribute to improving the quality of life children.

It is worth noting that children and young people in need of immediate help and support are at the focus of the foundation’s projects and actions.

With this latest initiative, the philanthropic ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’ aspires to give meaning to human solidarity and love this Christmas, bringing joy to families in need in Cyprus.

The foundation is convinced that a smile on the lips of a young person is the best promise for a better, more optimistic and hopeful world and at the same time the biggest gift for the new year.

For further information on the competition Dear Yianis This Christmas and the work of the foundation more generally visit the foundation’s page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YCFoundationCy/ or its official website https://www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com/ .