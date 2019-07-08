Dams still 91% full, rain at 154% of average since October 1

The island’s dam are 91.2 % full with more than four times the water that was available on the same day last year.

Figures from the Water Development Department show that there are currently 263.7 million cubic metres of water in the dams. Total capacity is 290.8 mcm. On the same day last year, dams were only 20.4% full, with a total of 59.324 mcm.

The dams have benefited from abundant rains. Met office figures show that total rainfall in the government-controlled areas since October 1, 2018 to today was 761.3 mm which is 154% of the average (495.6 mm)

Initial figures show that total rainfall in the first eight days of July was nil, compared with the 2.6 mm average for the month. Rain was recorded in Prodromos (6.2 mm), Saittas (1.2 mm) and Larmaca Airport (0.2 mm).

Paphos’ three dams (Asprokremmos, Kanaviou and Mavrokolympos) are 96% full compared to 25.2% on the same day last year.

Nicosia’s dams ( Vyzakia, Xyliatou and Kalopanayiotis) were 94.4% full (33% on the same day last year) while the dams in the Polis area (Evretou, Argakas, Pomos and Ayia Marina) were 92.7% full (40.4% last year).

The dams on the southern conveyor (Kourris, Kalavasos, Lefkara, Dipotamos, Germasoyia, Arminou, Polemidhia and Achna) which account for 65% of total capacity are 89.1% full compared to 15.6% on the same day last year.

Kourris, by far Cyprus’ biggest dam, is 95.5% full compared to a meagre 15.3% last year.

