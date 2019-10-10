Dafermou Winery

An innovative winery that blends uniquely with the natural surroundings of the vineyards and the rolling hills of Lefkara.
Ktima Dafermou is a modern facility that safe-guards and develops the quality characteristics of carefully selected grapes.It is the first Winery in Cyprus especially designed and built according to the innovative bioclimatic standards.
The art of wine making and modern technology are perfectly matched.
KTIMA DAFERMOU
Lefkara Road
Tel. 70008373
Fax. 22491945
[email protected]