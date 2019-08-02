Menu
Local

CyStat: Tourism revenue down 5.8% in May

August 2, 2019 at 12:41pm
Edited by

Revenue from tourism in May 2019 fell an annual 5.8% to total €277.6 m, the Cyprus statistical service said on Friday citing the results of the Passenger Survey. Tourism revenue in May 2018 was €294.7 m.

For the period of January – May 2019 revenue from tourism is estimated at €652.8 m compared to €677.2 m in the corresponding period of 2018, recording a decrease of 3.6%.

Expenditure per person for May 2019 reached €638.78 compared to €654.14 in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 2.3%.

Expenditure per person/per day for May 2019 compared to May 2018 remained the same (from €76.06 to €76.05). A decrease of 2.3% was recorded in the average length of stay, from 8.6 days in May 2018 to 8.4 days in May 2019.

Expenditure per person for the period of January – May 2019 reached €582.15 compared to €597.12 in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a decrease of 2.5%.

The expenditure per person/per day for the period of January – May 2019 compared to the period of January – May 2018 remained at the same level (from €70.25 to €70.14).

Tourism revenue up 2.9% in April, down 1.9% for January-April

