Cystat: July tourist arrivals set record

Tourist arrivals in July 2019 rose by an annual 2.1% to total 550,971 — the highest ever recorded in Cyprus for the specific month, the Cyprus statistical service said on Monday citing the results of the Passengers Survey.

For the period of January – July 2019 arrivals of tourists totalled 2.181.994 compared to 2.184.775 in the corresponding period of 2018, recording a decrease of 0.1%.

Tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom increased by 5.4% in July 2019 compared to July 2018 and an increase of 42.0% was recorded for tourists from Israel.

There was a 4.8% drop in tourist arrivals from Russia and a 9.3% fall of visitors from Sweden.

Main countries

The United Kingdom constitutes the main source of tourism for Cyprus for July 2019, accounting for 33.4% of the total while arrivals from Russia comprise 21.0% of total arrivals, from Israel 8.5% and from Sweden 4.3%.

Purpose of visit

For a percentage of 87.0% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in July 2019 was holidays, for 10.4% visit to friends and relatives and for 2.6% business.

