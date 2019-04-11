Cystat: House Price Index up an annual 1.6%

The House Price Index in the fourth quarter of 2018 stood at 106.95 units, according to preliminary figures issued by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Thursday.
This represents a 3.5% increased compared to the previous quarter and a 1.6% increase compared to the corresponding quarter of 2017.
The HPI is a quarterly index which measures the change in the average prices of residential dwellings. It captures all types of residential properties, both new and existing. The land component of the residential property is included. The base year is 2005.