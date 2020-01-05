Menu
Cyprus won’t be affected by any retaliatory acts after Soleimani strike-Koushos

January 5, 2020 at 6:24pm
Cyprus does not expect the country to be affected by developments in the wider region following the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos has said.

Nonetheless, instructions have been given for heightened security measures to prevent possible retaliatory acts.

“This is a development which I believe will not affect Cyprus internally. Cyprus is not worried about possible retaliatory acts,” he told journalists.

“Nonetheless, the Police Chief gave instructions for heightened measures, particularly in areas related to interests of certain foreign countries that may be possibly targeted for retaliation” he added.

 

