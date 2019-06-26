Cyprus volunteers join ‘Clean Up the Med’ campaign

Young Cyprus Greens and the Ecological Movement Cyprus will once again this year participate in the “Clean Up the Med” campaign which aims to clean up the coasts of the Mediterranean.

The beach clean-ups are being held under the auspices of the Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou.

Studies have shown that the pollution of the Mediterranean has reached extremely critical levels and that plastic waste is killing endangered marine species, they said.

A total of four beach clean ups will be held across Cyprus to tackle pollution and preserve the marine environment.

“Our sea and beaches are sending out an S.O.S. and are asking for your help! You can also be a part of the change!,” the Young Greens said.

The clean ups will be held as follows:

Meneou Beach – June 30, 09:00 am Aoratoi Beach, Limassol – Sunday, July 21, 09:00 am Ziatzi Beach, Ayia Napa – Sunday, August 4, 09:00 am Lara Bay, Paphos – Sunday, August 25, 10:00 am

Sign up here: https://forms.gle/tceRgosAvNcdpWw1A or at 22 518074 and (Young Cyprus Greens)

During the clean ups, volunteers will sort waste according to the model of the Italian Legambiente organisation.

For more information please contact:

Stalo Demosthenous, Young Cyprus Greens, [email protected] 22518074

Natasa Ioannou, Ecological Movement Cyprus, [email protected], 99336017

Facebook event for the first Clean-Up:

https://www.facebook.com/events/846527829057201/