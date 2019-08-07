Cyprus Trail Runners to join search for Natalie

Members of the Cyprus Trail Runners are due in Ikaria on Wednesday afternoon to help in the search for British Cypriot astrophysicist Natalie Christopher who went missing on the Greek island on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the Cyprus Trail Runners said six points that have been identified as the most likely locations Natalie may have travelled. These locations have been searched. These areas can be searched again as the terrain is extremely complex, and low search numbers to date.

“Today police will search towards Agios Kirikos, but will redo an existing area,” the team said.