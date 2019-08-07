Menu
Local

Cyprus Trail Runners to join search for Natalie

August 7, 2019 at 3:21pm
Edited by

Members of the Cyprus Trail Runners are due in Ikaria on Wednesday afternoon to help in the search for British Cypriot astrophysicist Natalie Christopher who went missing on the Greek island on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the Cyprus Trail Runners said  six points that have been identified as the most likely locations Natalie may have travelled. These locations have been searched. These areas can be searched again as the terrain is extremely complex, and low search numbers to date.

“Today police will search towards Agios Kirikos, but will redo an existing area,” the team said.

The Cyprus Trail Runners team ought to arrive on the island mid-afternoon and will immediately join the search. Thank you again to all the wonderful people who contributed towards the travel expenses of our team, they added.

Read more

Additional teams boost search for missing Natalie

You May Also Like

Local
August 7, 2019

Breaking news: Natalie Christopher found dead in Ikaria

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 7, 2019

Milchova trial: Matsakis voices reservations

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 7, 2019

Sri Lankan to stand trial for attempting to kill estranged wife

Bouli Hadjioannou