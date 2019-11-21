Cyprus’ trade deficit increases between January–August 2019

Cyprus’ trade deficit was €3,273.0 million in January-August 2019 compared to €2,591.3 million in the corresponding month of 2018, according to data released by the island’s Statistical Service on Thursday.
Total imports in January-August 2019 amounted to €5,454.5 mn as compared to €5,917.1 mn in January – August 2018.
Total exports (covering total exports to third countries and to EU Member States) in January – August 2019 were €2,181.5 mn compared to €3,325.8 mn in January – August 2018.
Total exports of domestically produced goods, excluding stores and provisions, in January – August 2019 were €862.9 mn compared to €1,114.2 mn in January – August 2018.
Total domestic exports of industrial products in January – August 2019 were €777.6 mn compared to €1,025.8 mn in January – August 2018.
Total domestic exports of agricultural products in January – August 2019 were €75.0 mn compared to €75.2 mn in January – August 2018.
