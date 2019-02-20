Cyprus trade deficit at €4,2 billion in January – November 2018

Cyprus trade deficit for the period of January – November 2018 amounted to €4,2 billion marking a reduction of 11.8% compared with the period of 2017, the Statistical Service (Cystat) announced today.
According to Cystat, total imports in January-November 2018 amounted to €8,274.2 million as compared to €7,491.0 million in January-November 2017.
Total exports (covering total exports to third countries and to EU Member States) in January-November 2018 were €4,081.8 million compared to €2,735.5 million in January-November 2017.
Excluding stores and provisions, total exports of domestically produced goods in January – November 2018 were €1,460.3 million compared to €1,129.3 million in January – November 2017, Cystat added.
Total domestic exports of industrial products in January – November 2018 were €1,365.1 million compared to €1,020.4 million in January – November 2017, whereas total domestic exports of agricultural products in January – November 2018 were €85,4 million compared to €90,9 million in January – November 2017.
(Cyprus News Agency)