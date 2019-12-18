Cyprus to nominate ECHR for this year’s Nobel peace prize

Cyprus will nominate Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights for the Norwegian Nobel Institute’s peace prize this year, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.
“The council of Ministers have authorised the Minister of Justice and Public Order to submit a proposal before the Norwegian Nobel Institute for the peace prize to go to the European Court of Human Rights,” Sentonas told journalists.
He explained that the decision was based on the fact that the ECHR is an important institution with regard to the protection of human rights and safeguarding of international justice. And that the Court strongly contributes towards the consolidation and promotion of world peace.
Read more:
CoE Committee of Ministers satisfied with Cyprus’ compliance with ECHR decision