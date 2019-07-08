Cyprus to bake on Tuesday with temperatures of 41 C inland

Temperatures will hit 41 C inland on Tuesday, the met office said on Monday in a new extreme high temperatures warning.

In a new yellow alert posted, the met office warned that maximum temperatures tomorrow are expected to rise to around 41 C inland and to around 32 C over Troodos’ highest peaks.

The yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesday.

“Be aware that high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible,” the met office said.

In its afternoon weather forecast for the next few days, the met office said that Tuesday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud, mainly in the mountains and inland in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 41 C inland, around 34 C on the south, east and north coasts and around 32 C on the west coast and in the mountains.

Tuesday night will be mainly fine with patchy fog or low cloud possible at dawn.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels on Wednesday, edging down after that until Friday to about average for the time of year.

The highest temperatures on Monday were: Nicosia 41 C, Larnaca Airport 34 C, Limassol 33 C, Paphos Airport 31 C, Frenaros 34 C, Prodromos 31 C and Polis Chrysochous 37 C.

Humidity ranged from 21% in Nicosia to 75% at Paphos Airport.