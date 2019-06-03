Cyprus the only country without a woman MEP

Voters in Cyprus opted for six male candidates to represent them at the European Parliament on last Sunday’s elections.

This makes Cyprus the only country to not elect a female MEP.

When the parliament meets for the first time in Strasbourg on 2 July, 286 out of 751 seats will be taken by women.

On average 39% of the 751 MEPs who will serve a term between 2019-2024 are women, an increase of 3% from the 2014 elections.

The balance is superior to that of the House of Commons in London, where 32% of MPs are women and the US House of Representatives, where 23.6% are female.

Six of the 28 member states are returning a broadly gender-balanced group of MEPs to the parliament: Sweden (55%), Finland (54%), France (50%), Slovenia (50%), Luxembourg (50%) and the UK (47%), up from 41% in 2014.

Slovakia is second to last with 15%.

Cyprus is at 0%.

This is the first time since 2004, the first participation of Cyprus in EU elections that no woman is elected as an MEP.

In the 2009 EU elections voters in Cyprus selected two female MEPs, Antigoni Papadopoulou and Eleni Theocharous and in 2014 they reelected Theocharous.

*NEW UPDATES*

Here are the estimated % of women elected at #EUelections2019

🇪🇺EU average: 37.7% (37% in 2014)

🇸🇪55%

🇫🇮54%

🇲🇹50%

🇫🇷50%

🇸🇮50%

🇱🇺50%

🇬🇧47%

🇵🇹43%

🇧🇪43%

🇩🇰43%

🇳🇱42%

🇪🇸39%

🇱🇻37.5%

🇩🇪36.5%

🇭🇷36%

🇵🇱33%

🇪🇪33%

🇧🇬29%

🇬🇷28%

🇮🇪27%

🇱🇹27%

🇸🇰15%

🇨🇾0%

*Some % not final — @EUPanelWatch (@EUPanelWatch) May 28, 2019

