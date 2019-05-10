Cyprus teacher selected to attend Microsoft’s E2 Educator Exchange

Mary Collins, teacher of the Grammar Junior School, Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert, Skype Master teacher and recently nominated as MIE Fellow, was the only teacher from Cyprus selected to attend Microsoft’s 5th annual E2 Educator Exchange, which was held in Paris on April 2 – 4, 2019.
This exclusive three-day event brought together over 300 of the most innovative educators from around the world for the opportunity to collaborate, create, and share their experiences on how to integrate technology and pedagogy to advance learning, achieve student outcomes, and transform education.
As a Microsoft Innovative Educator Fellow, her responsibilities during the event included mentoring two teams and judging the Educators’ challenges.
Educators from all over the world were divided into 60 teams collaborating to create a unique and innovative lesson that showcased student voice, creativity, collaboration and inclusion using Microsoft tools. Mary Collins and her team were awarded second runner up in their lesson in the category for creativity.