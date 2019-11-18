Cyprus supports more ambitious climate goals under the new CAP

Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment Costas Kadis expressed Cyprus’ support for more ambitious environmental and climate goals under the new CAP (EU’s common agricultural policy) demanding however that adequate financial support is provided to the farmers to achieve those goals.

The Minister participated in the EU Agriculture Council, held today in Brussels, on the environmental and climate dimension of the new CAP, as well as the transitional rules of the new CAP, which will regulate support for farmers during the transitional period, between the existing and the new CAP.

Costas Kadis reiterated Cyprus’ position on maintaining the budget size for the period 2021-2027 and proportionally maintaining the budget for the year 2021 at least the same levels of the current programming period.

In his speech, the Minister also expressed his support for the Finnish Presidency’s proposals, which give more flexibility to the Member States of the Union, to develop agri-environmental and environmental measures appropriate for each State.

In addition, during the discussion of the transitional provisions, Costas Kadis advocated for the smooth transition to the new CΑP, as well as maintaining the possibility of providing transitional national support for the year 2021.

