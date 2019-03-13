Cyprus stepping up no deal Brexit preparations

The Republic of Cyprus is stepping up preparations for a possible no deal Brexit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Demetris Samuel told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday, a day after the House of Commons again rejected a withdrawal agreement reached between the EU and London.

“Even though we full respect the sovereign decision of the House of Commons, the result of last night’s vote in London leaves us disappointed as it is clear that it does not lead us closer to an orderly and coordinated Brexit,” he said.

“With our European partners and the European Union we continue to believe that the ratification of the withdrawal agreement agreed between the European Union and the government of United Kingdom last November, in combination with the additional assurances that have been given by the EU, is the only way to secure that the exit of the UK will, under the circumstances, be made in the most orderly and smooth way,” he added.

Cyprus continues to hope that there will be positive developments in the period that remains until March 29 and will continue to work with its partners in Brussels to this end, even though it is up to London to take the necessary decisions, the spokesman said.

At the same time, the Republic of Cyprus will continue and step up preparations underway since last summer so as to be as ready as possible in the event of the undesirable outcome of a no-deal Brexit,” he concluded,