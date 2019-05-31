Cyprus second in the 2019 GSSE medal list

Cyprus finished second in the 18th Games of Small State of Europe (GSSE) which wrapped up on Saturday in Budva, Montenegro.
Cyprus finished runner-up with 64 medals (21 gold, 27 silver and 16 bronze) behind Luxembourg that topped the medal list with a total of 76 medals. Iceland finished third with 57 medals.
Cyprus slotted second in the Games’ final day, clinching four gold medals, three silver and one bronze medal, overcoming Iceland in the medals tally.
The 19th GSSE will be held in 2021 in Andorra.
(Cyprus News Agency)