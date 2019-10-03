Cyprus resorts to UN Security Council over Famagusta

The UN Security Council is expected to plan within the next few days a discussion concerning the recourse of the Republic of Cyprus in relation to Turkish threats to settle Varosha, the fenced off part of Famagusta.

A relevant requested was conveyed on October 1 by the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN, Andreas Mavroyiannis. The Security Council will discuss the matter during a closed session, and the date will be finalised soon.

A presidential statement is expected to be issued after the discussion, reaffirming all relevant resolutions on Varosha. The statement by the President of the Security Council requires unanimity among SC members.

Mavroyiannis also sent letters to the President of the UN General Assembly and the President of the Security Council detailing Turkish threats to settle Varosha. The letters are expected to circulate as official UN documents.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Varosha is the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, often described as ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

Efforts over the years for the legitimate citizens of Famagusta to return to the city have met with the refusal of the Turkish side, despite numerous decisions and resolutions by the UN, EU and other international institutions.

