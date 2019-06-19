Menu
Economy

Cyprus records a negative trade balance of €-1.4 billion in the first 4 months of 2019

June 19, 2019 at 11:31am

The total value of the exports of Cyprus reached the  €1.2 billion, a drop of -28% compared to the same period of last year (€0.7billion in the EU, or 96% increase and €0.4 billion with the rest of the world, or -64% drop), according to Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

The total value of imports was €2.6 billion, or -12% drop compared to the same period of last year (€1.7 billion from the EU -1% drop and €0.9 billion from the rest of the world or -28% drop). As a result Cyprus records a negative trade balance of €-1.4 billion exactly as last year (€-1.0 billion with the EU instead of  €-1.3 and €-0.5 with the rest of the world instead of 0.0)

The total value of exports of Greece reached €10.9 billion, a 4% increase compared to last year, €6.0 billion to the EU or 7% increase and €5.0 billion of the rest of the world or 2% increase. At the same time, imports  reached €18.6 billion, a 6% increase (€9.6 from the EU or 7% increase and €8.9 billion from the rest of the world or 5% increase). As a result Greece recorded a €-7.6 billion trade deficit, compared to € -7.1 billion last year (€-3.6  billion with the EU, instead of €-3.4 and € -4.0 billion with the rest of the world instead of €-3.7).

Meanwhile, the first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in April 2019 was €192.9 billion, an increase of 5.2% compared with April 2018 (€183.4 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €177.2 bn, a rise of 6.6% compared with April 2018 (€166.3 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €15.7 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in April 2019, compared with + €17.1 bn in April 2018. Intra-euro area trade rose to €163.7 bn in April 2019, up by 3% compared with April 2018.

In January to April 2019, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €768.9 bn (an increase of 4.3% compared with January-April 2018), and imports rose to €709.2 bn (an increase of 5.2% compared with January-April 2018). As a result, the euro area recorded a surplus of €59.6 bn, compared with +€63.6 bn in January-April 2018. Intra-euro area trade rose to €665.8 bn in January-April 2019, up by 2.8% compared with January-April 2018.

The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in April 2019 was €171.1 billion, up by 10.2% compared with April 2018 (€155.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €169.7 bn, up by 8.6% compared with April 2018 (€156.3 bn). As a result, the EU28 recorded a €1.4 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in April 2019, compared with a deficit of €0.9 bn in April 2018. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €291.2 bn in April 2019, +1.5% compared with April 2018.

In January to April 2019, extra-EU28 exports of goods rose to €654.9 bn (an increase of 4.9% compared with January-April 2018), and imports rose to €676.7 bn (an increase of 6.6% compared with January-April 2018). As a result, the EU28 recorded a deficit of €21.7 bn, compared with -€10.3 bn in January-April 2018. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €1 208.8 bn in January-April 2019, +3.6% compared with January-April 2018.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Economy
June 19, 2019

CBC sets countercyclical capital buffer at 0%

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
June 19, 2019

Cabinet approves first supplementary state budget

Annie Charalambous
Economy
June 19, 2019

House prices in Cyprus record 3rd biggest drop in EU in period 2010-2018

Bouli Hadjioannou