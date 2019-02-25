Cyprus records 13th flu death

A woman has died from flu-related complications, bringing the total of deaths from influenza A to 13, the Health Ministry said on Monday but added that the virus outbreak had abated significantly in the past four weeks.

It said that since December 1, a total of 58 patients were hospitalised in state hospitals, most of whom have since been discharged.

There are currently eight patients in intensive care.

There have been no new admissions of patients with a serious case of the flu in the past 48 hours.

However, one more person – a woman – died of flu complications, bringing the total to 13, the ministry said.

It added that the patient belonged to the vulnerable group and had been in intensive care for the past three weeks with severe underlying illnesses.

The ministry said the virus outbreak has abated particularly among children. The majority of serious cases are patients with chronic medical conditions, it said.

The flu vaccine remains the best form of precaution for vulnerable groups the ministry said and again urged the public to take general precautionary measures including avoiding crowded indoor areas, washing their hands and ventilated their living areas well.

